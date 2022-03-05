Qatar Airways re-establishes pre-pandemic levels of service to Sri Lanka

Qatar Airways has marked a new milestone with the introduction of its fifth daily flight from Doha to Colombo, Sri Lanka, starting 24 February.

The additional frequency will support increased travel demand to and from Sri Lanka, reinforcing the airline’s role in assisting the ongoing recovery of global travel and tourism in the region, Qatar Airways said in a press release.

With this frequency increase, Qatar Airways will be one of the first international carriers to return to its pre-pandemic operations to Colombo, and the only airline to have continued uninterrupted services between Hamad International Airport (HIA) and Bandaranaike International Airport (CMB).

Passengers will be able to enjoy Qatar Airways’ world-renowned in-flight services onboard our flights while exploring one of the most vibrant cities in South Asia.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “This is a significant milestone, and another testament to the airline’s efforts in leading the industry’s recovery from the pandemic. The additional frequency heralds the start of renewed optimism in travel and tourism to the island, and cements the close ties between our countries.”

The increased frequency comes as a response to the rising demand for travelling to and from Sri Lanka via Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. The additional non-stop daily flight will add more than 1,000 seats to the current weekly capacity, enabling more passengers to seamlessly connect to over 140 destinations within the airline’s extensive global network, including those in Italy, the U.K., Switzerland, France, Canada and the U.S., as well as Oman, Jordan, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (K.S.A.).