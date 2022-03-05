Russia and Ukraine agree to temporary ceasefire

Russia and Ukraine agree to temporary ceasefire

March 5, 2022   02:05 pm

Russia and Ukraine have agreed to a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine to allow civilians to leave the cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha.

The ceasefire was expected to begin at 10 a.m. Moscow time (2 a.m. ET) Saturday.

A Ukrainian official tweeted that “humanitarian corridors” were being prepared.

“In Mariupol and Volnovakha, evacuation humanitarian corridors are being prepared for opening, and columns of those to be evacuated are being formed. The parties temporarily ceased fire in the area of corridors,” Mykhailo Podoliak, an advisor to the Ukrainian Presidential Office who took part in negotiations with Russian officials this week, said on Twitter.

Mariupol and Volnovakha have borne the brunt of some of the most intense fighting in Ukraine over recent days.

Their location — in Ukraine’s extreme southeast corner, near the Russian border and Crimea — makes them strategic targets for Moscow. If they fell to Russia, its troops could join forces with those in Crimea, a peninsula Moscow seized from Ukraine in 2014.

Mariupol is a port city, on the Sea of Azov.

Both cities are within Donetsk, one of two Ukrainian regions that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government recognized as independent just before his troops invaded Ukraine.

On Thursday, the BBC reported that Moscow had encouraged residents of Mariupol to begin leaving the city, but residents said they could not move because there had been no break in the shelling.

The situation on the ground in Ukraine is extremely volatile, and individual accounts are difficult or impossible to verify.


Source: CNBC
-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Power cuts may not be imposed or duration would be reduced - PUCSL

Power cuts may not be imposed or duration would be reduced - PUCSL

Power cuts may not be imposed or duration would be reduced - PUCSL

Michelle Bachelet acknowledges Sri Lanka's increased engagement & steps to initiate reforms

Michelle Bachelet acknowledges Sri Lanka's increased engagement & steps to initiate reforms

Pavithra Wanniarachchi says she doesn't run away from crises

Pavithra Wanniarachchi says she doesn't run away from crises

SLFP convenes meeting of its electoral organizers

SLFP convenes meeting of its electoral organizers

Revised guidelines for post-mortem diagnosis, disposal & reporting of Covid victims

Revised guidelines for post-mortem diagnosis, disposal & reporting of Covid victims

Rolling power interruptions to come to an end?

Rolling power interruptions to come to an end?

What solution govt has to overcome dollar shortage? - Tissa Attanayake

What solution govt has to overcome dollar shortage? - Tissa Attanayake

Need to form a govt free from fraud, corruption - Lalkantha

Need to form a govt free from fraud, corruption - Lalkantha