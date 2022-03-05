Weather advisory issued to naval and fishing communities

The deep depression over southwest Bay of Bengal lay centered at 05.30 a.m. today (March 05), near (11.0N, 82.6E), about 330 km northeast of Trincomalee coast.

It is very likely to move north-westwards until this evening and move west and south-westwards towards the North Tamil Nadu coast during the subsequent 36 hours.

Under the influence of the aforementioned system, deep and shallow sea areas off the northern and north-eastern coasts will be very rough with intermittent showers or thundershowers and gusty winds up to 60-70 kmph during the next 48 hours.

Wind speed can increase up to 45-55 kmph at times over sea area extending from Trincomalee to Pottuvil via Batticaloa and Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam.

Naval and fishing communities are warned not to venture to the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Trincomalee via Kankesanthurai.

Meanwhile, those who are out at the aforementioned sea regions are advised to return to coasts or move to safer areas immediately.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant during the activities in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Pottuvil via Batticaloa and Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and further requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.