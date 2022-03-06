Showers expected in several provinces

Showers expected in several provinces

March 6, 2022   08:49 am

The Deep Depression over south-west Bay of Bengal, has weakened into a Depression and lay centered at 11.30 p.m. on 05th March 2022, near (11.5N, 82.4E), about 320 km northeast of Kankasanturai coast. 

It is likely to move southwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu Coast and weaken gradually into a well-marked low-pressure area during next 24 hours.

The Department of Meteorology said showers will occur at times in Northern Province while several spells of showers will occur in North-Central province.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva and Southern provinces and in Ratnapura and Nuwara-Eliya districts during the evening or night.

Mainly fair weather will prevail over other areas of the Island.

Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in Northern Province.

Sea Areas:

Naval and fishing communities are warned not to venture to the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai. Showers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Trincomalee via Hambantota and Pottuvil.

Winds will be north-easterly to northerly and speed will be 25-35 kmph. The wind speed can increase up to 55-65 kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai. 

Wind speed can increase up to 45-50 kmph at times over sea area extending from Trincomalee to Potuvil via Batticaloa and Mannar to Matara via Puttalam and Colombo.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai will be rough to very rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be rough at times.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

SLFP not to contest upcoming elections under SLPP?

SLFP not to contest upcoming elections under SLPP?

SLFP not to contest upcoming elections under SLPP?

CPC assures fuel crisis in Sri Lanka will gradually resolve (English)

CPC assures fuel crisis in Sri Lanka will gradually resolve (English)

What is the cause of Sri Lanka's forex crisis? (English)

What is the cause of Sri Lanka's forex crisis? (English)

Revised guidelines for post-mortem diagnosis, disposal & reporting of Covid victims (English)

Revised guidelines for post-mortem diagnosis, disposal & reporting of Covid victims (English)

UN rights chief calls for full account of role of security establishment in Easter attacks (English)

UN rights chief calls for full account of role of security establishment in Easter attacks (English)

There was no fuel crisis, it was created by misleading claims, PM says

There was no fuel crisis, it was created by misleading claims, PM says

UN rights chief calls for full account of role of security establishment in Easter attacks

UN rights chief calls for full account of role of security establishment in Easter attacks

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.03.05

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.03.05