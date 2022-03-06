Showers expected in several provinces

The Deep Depression over south-west Bay of Bengal, has weakened into a Depression and lay centered at 11.30 p.m. on 05th March 2022, near (11.5N, 82.4E), about 320 km northeast of Kankasanturai coast.

It is likely to move southwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu Coast and weaken gradually into a well-marked low-pressure area during next 24 hours.

The Department of Meteorology said showers will occur at times in Northern Province while several spells of showers will occur in North-Central province.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva and Southern provinces and in Ratnapura and Nuwara-Eliya districts during the evening or night.

Mainly fair weather will prevail over other areas of the Island.

Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in Northern Province.

Sea Areas:

Naval and fishing communities are warned not to venture to the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai. Showers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Trincomalee via Hambantota and Pottuvil.

Winds will be north-easterly to northerly and speed will be 25-35 kmph. The wind speed can increase up to 55-65 kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai.

Wind speed can increase up to 45-50 kmph at times over sea area extending from Trincomalee to Potuvil via Batticaloa and Mannar to Matara via Puttalam and Colombo.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai will be rough to very rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be rough at times.