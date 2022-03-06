Assets and properties worth Rs. 780M confiscated by Illegal Assets Investigation Division

Sri Lanka Police says that its Illegal Assets and Property Investigation Unit has confiscated assets and properties worth around Rs 780 million.

Senior DIG Ajith Rohana stated that 1,100 individuals were being investigated by the division over illegally earned moneys and that 21 persons had been arrested.

The Senior Police Spokesman said that especially around 325 drug-related instigations are ongoing and that so far, this special police division has seized or confiscated assets and properties worth around Rs. 780 million while action is being taken under the Money Laundering Act.

He said that if a person is arrested by this division, action will be taken against the persons concerned under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance for possession and trafficking of narcotics.

In addition, this division investigates the assets and liabilities of that person as well as other assets earned through illegal activities.

The Illegal Assets and Property Investigation Unit of Sri Lanka Police was established in July last year to probe and confiscate the illegal assets of those involved in criminal activities in the country.