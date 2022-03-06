Assets and properties worth Rs. 780M confiscated by Illegal Assets Investigation Division

Assets and properties worth Rs. 780M confiscated by Illegal Assets Investigation Division

March 6, 2022   10:33 am

Sri Lanka Police says that its Illegal Assets and Property Investigation Unit has confiscated assets and properties worth around Rs 780 million.

Senior DIG Ajith Rohana stated that 1,100 individuals were being investigated by the division over illegally earned moneys and that 21 persons had been arrested.

The Senior Police Spokesman said that especially around 325 drug-related instigations are ongoing and that so far, this special police division has seized or confiscated assets and properties worth around Rs. 780 million while action is being taken under the Money Laundering Act. 

He said that if a person is arrested by this division, action will be taken against the persons concerned under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance for possession and trafficking of narcotics.

In addition, this division investigates the assets and liabilities of that person as well as other assets earned through illegal activities.

The Illegal Assets and Property Investigation Unit of Sri Lanka Police was established in July last year to probe and confiscate the illegal assets of those involved in criminal activities in the country.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Two youths dead as three-wheeler collides with lorry in Ratnapura

Two youths dead as three-wheeler collides with lorry in Ratnapura

Power cuts to be imposed for three groups today

Power cuts to be imposed for three groups today

Sevanagala sugarcane farmers' protest enters day four

Sevanagala sugarcane farmers' protest enters day four

Assets and properties worth Rs. 780M confiscated by Illegal Asset Investigation Division

Assets and properties worth Rs. 780M confiscated by Illegal Asset Investigation Division

Sajith says largest industry in the country is money printing

Sajith says largest industry in the country is money printing

Minister Rohitha issues a challenge to Udaya Gammnapila

Minister Rohitha issues a challenge to Udaya Gammnapila

SLFP not to contest upcoming elections under SLPP?

SLFP not to contest upcoming elections under SLPP?