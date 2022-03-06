Two youths killed as lorry collides with three-wheeler

Two youths were killed following a head-on collision involving a three-wheeler and a lorry in the Batugedara area in Ratnapura.

Police said that a lorry traveling from Colombo to Wellawaya had collided with a three-wheeler arriving from Kataragama.

Police suspect that the driver of the three-wheeler falling asleep had caused the accident.

The two youths who were traveling in the three-wheeler were killed on the spot while they have been identified as a 28-year-old from Athurugiriya and a 27-year-old from Kaduwela.

The driver of the lorry has been arrested in connection with the incident while Ratnapura Police are conducting further investigations.