Two youths killed as lorry collides with three-wheeler

March 6, 2022   02:18 pm

Two youths were killed following a head-on collision involving a three-wheeler and a lorry in the Batugedara area in Ratnapura. 

Police said that a lorry traveling from Colombo to Wellawaya had collided with a three-wheeler arriving from Kataragama.

Police suspect that the driver of the three-wheeler falling asleep had caused the accident. 

The two youths who were traveling in the three-wheeler were killed on the spot while they have been identified as a 28-year-old from Athurugiriya and a 27-year-old from Kaduwela. 

The driver of the lorry has been arrested in connection with the incident while Ratnapura Police are conducting further investigations. 

