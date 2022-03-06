Suspect nabbed with 1kg ice in Mannar

A suspect has been arrested along with one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘Ice’) in Mannar.

The suspect was arrested during an operation carried out by the troops of the 54th Infantry Division and Police Special Task Force (STF) personnel, based on information received by army intelligence officers, the Sri Lanka Army said.

Accordingly, a 36-year-old male from Mannar has been arrested with the haul of 1kg of ice while he has been handed over to Mannar Police for onward legal action.