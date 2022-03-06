Power cut schedule for tomorrow

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) announced that power cuts of seven and a half hours will be imposed for the areas under two groups between 8.00 a.m. and 11.00 p.m. tomorrow (06).

Accordingly, this load shedding will take place in areas under groups E and F in the schedule, separated as five hours during the day and two and a half hours in the night.

Meanwhile power cuts of 03 hours are to be imposed for the areas under the groups P, Q, R, S, T, U, V and W between 9.00 a.m. and 9.00 p.m. tomorrow (07).

The power cuts for the 08 groups mentioned above will be carried out as two hours in the morning and one hour in the night.