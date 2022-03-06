President to hold talks with SLFP next week

President to hold talks with SLFP next week

March 6, 2022   07:43 pm

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has provided an opportunity to discuss the recent proposals submitted by the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) regarding solutions to the current crises in the country, according to political sources.

Accordingly, it is reported that the discussion will be held next Tuesday (March 08).

A meeting was held between the other government allied partied in Colombo last night (05) to discuss the meeting granted with the President about a month after the SLFP submitted its proposals.

Former President Maithripala Sirisena, State Ministers Dayasiri Jayasekara, Duminda Dissanayake, Lasantha Alagiyawanna and Minister Vasudeva Nanayakkara as well as PHU leader Udaya Gammanpila and NFF leader Wimal Weerawansa, who were recently removed from their ministerial portfolios, were present for the meeting.

The issues to be considered during the forthcoming meeting with the President were discussed here while this is the second time that the SLFP is to hold a discussion with the President.

