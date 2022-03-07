Low-pressure areas impact on Sri Lankas weather reducing

March 7, 2022   08:40 am

The low-pressure area in the Southwest Bay of Bengal is weakening and its impact on the island’s weather is reducing, says the Department of Meteorology.

A few showers will occur in Northern and North-Central provinces, it said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle and Mathara districts during the evening or night.

Mainly fair weather will prevail over other areas of the Island.

Sea Areas:

A few showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai. Showers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.  

Winds will be northeasterly or Easterly and speed will be 25-35 kmph. The wind speed can increase up to 40-50 kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Mullaitivu via Kankasanturai.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Mullaitivu via Kankasanturai will be fairly rough. The other sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

