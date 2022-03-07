President to hold first Cabinet meeting since reshuffle

The first meeting of the Cabinet Ministers following last week’s sudden Cabinet reshuffle is scheduled to be held today (07).

The Cabinet meeting chaired by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will be held later today.

Last week, the President decided to reshuffle several ministerial portfolios while Udaya Gammanpila and Wimal Weerawansa were removed from their ministerial posts.

Accordingly, Dilum Amunugama and C.B. Ratnayake, who were serving as State Ministers, as well as MP S.B. Dissanayake were sworn in as new Cabinet Ministers.

Meanwhile the Cabinet portfolios held by Ministers Gamini Lokuge and Pavithra Wanniarachchi were also changed.

Today’s Cabinet meeting is the first since the Cabinet reshuffle carried out by the Presdient.

However, Minister of Water Supply Vasudeva Nanayakkara says that he will not be attending the Cabinet meeting today.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, the leader of the Democratic Left Front (DLF) said that he will be informing the President in writing of this decision and will seek justice for the ministers removed from their positions.