A tense situation has been reported at the Consular Affairs Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Colombo Fort.

It is reported that the unrest has arisen due to the inconvenience caused to the persons who had come to the division to obtain services, due to a power outage.

When contacted by Ada Derana with regard to this, a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry said that the power outage was caused by a problem in the relevant private-owned building where the Consular Affairs Division is located.

However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the relevant authorities have agreed to provide the power supply expeditiously and steps will be taken to commence the services as soon as possible.

The Consular Affairs Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is currently located at the Ceylinco Building, 2nd Floor, No. 69 Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01.