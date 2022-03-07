Sri Lankas largest cement factory declared open in Hambantota

March 7, 2022   02:49 pm

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today (07) inaugurated the state-of-the-art cement manufacturing facility of Lanwa Sanstha Cement Corporation (Pvt) Ltd. at the Mirijjawila Export Processing Zone in Hambantota.

The President and the Prime Minister unveiled the plaque at the opening of the new cement factory and inspected the factory premises of Lanwa Sanstha, which is the largest cement factory in the country.

The President and the Prime Minister who arrived at the venue also laid the foundation stone for the proposed new steel factory. The investment in the new steel plant, which will be built on 250 acres of land, is US $ 400 million. The production process of this is scheduled to begin in late 2024.

