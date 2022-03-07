Covid-19: Sri Lanka reports 08 new deaths, 121 recoveries

Covid-19: Sri Lanka reports 08 new deaths, 121 recoveries

March 7, 2022   05:04 pm

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed another eight coronavirus related deaths for March 06, increasing the country’s death toll due to the pandemic to 16,339.

Five of the victims are males while the other three are female patients while one of the deceased is a youth below the age of 30 years.

One patient is between the ages 30-59 years while the other six are in the age group of 60 years and above. 

Meanwhile the Health Ministry reports that another 121 coronavirus patients have completed their recovery and have been discharged within the last 24 hours. 

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 618,262 while approximately 15,547 infected patients are currently undergoing treatment island-wide.

