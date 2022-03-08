Power cut schedule for Tuesday

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka says it has approved the Ceylon Electricity Board’s request for power cuts tomorrow (March 08), to be carried out as same as today.

Accordingly, the areas under groups P, Q, R, S, T, U, V and W in the schedule will experience power interruptions for 2 hours from 9am to 5pm and one hour between 5pm and 9pm.

Areas under groups E and F, will experience power cuts of 5 hours from 8am to 6pm and 2 and half hours between 6pm and 11pm, tomorrow.

PUCSL said it regrets the inconvenience cause to electricity consumers due to prevailing power cuts.

See full schedule below:

Power Interruption Schedule Full (08-03-2022) by Adaderana Online on Scribd