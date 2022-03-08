Power cut schedule for Tuesday

Power cut schedule for Tuesday

March 7, 2022   11:17 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka says it has approved the Ceylon Electricity Board’s request for power cuts tomorrow (March 08), to be carried out as same as today.

Accordingly, the areas under groups P, Q, R, S, T, U, V and W in the schedule will experience power interruptions for 2 hours from 9am to 5pm and one hour between 5pm and 9pm. 

Areas under groups E and F, will experience power cuts of 5 hours from 8am to 6pm and 2 and half hours between 6pm and 11pm, tomorrow.

PUCSL said it regrets the inconvenience cause to electricity consumers due to prevailing power cuts.

See full schedule below:

 

Power Interruption Schedule Full (08-03-2022) by Adaderana Online on Scribd

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

CBSL says greater flexibility in exchange rate will be allowed with immediate effect

CBSL says greater flexibility in exchange rate will be allowed with immediate effect

CBSL says greater flexibility in exchange rate will be allowed with immediate effect

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.03.07

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.03.07

S.B. Dissanayake says he had a feeling he will receive minister post

S.B. Dissanayake says he had a feeling he will receive minister post

SLPP supporters accused of throwing eggs at SJB office in Kotte

SLPP supporters accused of throwing eggs at SJB office in Kotte

Sri Lanka expected to revise fuel prices? (English)

Sri Lanka expected to revise fuel prices? (English)

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith seeks UN probe into Easter Sunday massacre (English)

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith seeks UN probe into Easter Sunday massacre (English)

'Nadungamuwa Raja' declared a national treasure (English)

'Nadungamuwa Raja' declared a national treasure (English)

Sri Lanka's largest cement factory declared open in Hambantota (English)

Sri Lanka's largest cement factory declared open in Hambantota (English)