Fairly heavy rainfall expected in some areas

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, Western and Southern provinces during the evening or night, says the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places in these areas.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle and Matara.

Winds will be north-easterly and speed will be 25-35 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 45-50 kmph at times in sea area off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Puttalam via Mannar and the sea area off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea area off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Puttalam via Mannar and the sea area off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be fairly rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.