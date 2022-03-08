Basil to visit India later this month

A decision has been reached during a telephone conversation India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and Sri Lanka’s Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa for the latter to visit India during the second half of this month.

The Indian High Commission in Colombo said that the Indian foreign minister and Sri Lankan finance minister had a productive and cordial telephone conversation, last night (07).

Jaishankar assured that India will continue to support Sri Lanka in all possible ways, the tweet said.

They have agreed to finalize a mutually convenient date in the second half of this month for the visit of Minister Basil Rajapaksa to India