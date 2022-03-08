Basil to visit India later this month

Basil to visit India later this month

March 8, 2022   09:13 am

A decision has been reached during a telephone conversation India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and Sri Lanka’s Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa for the latter to visit India during the second half of this month. 

The Indian High Commission in Colombo said that the Indian foreign minister and Sri Lankan finance minister had a productive and cordial telephone conversation, last night (07).

Jaishankar assured that India will continue to support Sri Lanka in all possible ways, the tweet said.

They have agreed to finalize a mutually convenient date in the second half of this month for the visit of Minister Basil Rajapaksa to India

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Dr. Priyanga Dunusinghe says engaging with IMF is essential

Dr. Priyanga Dunusinghe says engaging with IMF is essential

Dr. Priyanga Dunusinghe says engaging with IMF is essential

Now every filling station has fuel  Gamini Lokuge

Now every filling station has fuel  Gamini Lokuge

Power interruption schedule for today (March 08)

Power interruption schedule for today (March 08)

CBSL says greater flexibility in exchange rate will be allowed with immediate effect

CBSL says greater flexibility in exchange rate will be allowed with immediate effect

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.03.07

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.03.07

S.B. Dissanayake says he had a feeling he will receive minister post

S.B. Dissanayake says he had a feeling he will receive minister post

SLPP supporters accused of throwing eggs at SJB office in Kotte

SLPP supporters accused of throwing eggs at SJB office in Kotte

Sri Lanka expected to revise fuel prices? (English)

Sri Lanka expected to revise fuel prices? (English)