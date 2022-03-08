Parliament to convene today

Parliament Sittings will commence today (March 08) at 10.00 a.m. and time has been allotted for questions for oral answers from 10.00 am to 11.00 am.

Thereafter, from 11.00 am to 4.30 pm, the second reading of the Intellectual Property (Amendment) Bill will be taken up for debate.

Accordingly, the time has been allotted from 4.30 p.m. to 4.50 p.m. for questions at the adjournment time and the motion at the adjournment time by the government will be from 4.50 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.