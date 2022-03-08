Cabinet nod to increase additional incentive for inward workers remittances

The Cabinet of Ministers has given its nod to increase the current payment of an additional Rs. 10.00 per US dollar for worker remittances channelled through licensed banks and other formal channels and converted into Sri Lankan rupees, the Department of Government Information says.

Accordingly, the additional incentives for inward workers’ remittances will be increased to Rs. 38.00.

The proposal was tabled by Minister of Labour Nimal Siripala de Silva.