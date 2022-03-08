The Supreme Court has determined that certain clauses in the Bill to amend the Prevention of Terrorism (Temporary Provisions) Act No. 48 of 1979 need to be revised, Speaker of Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena informed the Parliament today (March 08).

Further, the Supreme Court has concluded that some other clauses in the relevant Bill need to be passed with a two-thirds majority in the House.

The Bill tilted Prevention of Terrorism (Temporary Provisions) (Amendment) was challenged in the court in terms of Article 121 (1) of the Constitution.