Two women arrested with Ice and cannabis

Two women including one who is known by the alias ‘Kudu Selvy’ have been arrested while in possession of crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘Ice’) and cannabis.

The duo, aged 40 and 27 years, was taken into custody in the Wellampitiya area, by the officers of the organized crimes prevention unit of the Police Special Task Force acting on a tip-off.

The officers have seized 10g 350mg of ‘Ice’, 32g of cannabis, and drug money valued over Rs. 15,000 during the raid.

Grandpass Police is probing the incident further.