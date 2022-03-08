Two women arrested with Ice and cannabis

Two women arrested with Ice and cannabis

March 8, 2022   01:19 pm

Two women including one who is known by the alias ‘Kudu Selvy’ have been arrested while in possession of crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘Ice’) and cannabis.

The duo, aged 40 and 27 years, was taken into custody in the Wellampitiya area, by the officers of the organized crimes prevention unit of the Police Special Task Force acting on a tip-off.

The officers have seized 10g 350mg of ‘Ice’, 32g of cannabis, and drug money valued over Rs. 15,000 during the raid.

Grandpass Police is probing the incident further.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka devalues rupee against US dollar

Sri Lanka devalues rupee against US dollar

Sri Lanka devalues rupee against US dollar

Today marks International Womens Day

Today marks International Womens Day

Rolling power cuts of 7.5 hours continuing today

Rolling power cuts of 7.5 hours continuing today

Many sectors affected by LP gas shortage

Many sectors affected by LP gas shortage

Estate workers protest enters day two

Estate workers protest enters day two

Dr. Priyanga Dunusinghe says engaging with IMF is essential

Dr. Priyanga Dunusinghe says engaging with IMF is essential

Now every filling station has fuel  Gamini Lokuge

Now every filling station has fuel  Gamini Lokuge

Power interruption schedule for today (March 08)

Power interruption schedule for today (March 08)