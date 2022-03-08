State Minister Jayantha Samaraweera resigns

March 8, 2022   02:52 pm

National Organizer of National Freedom Front (NFF) Jayantha Samaraweera says he is stepping down from his position as the State Minister.

According to reports, Samaraweera has directed over his letter of resignation to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Samaraweera served as the State Minister of Warehouse Facilities, Container Yards, Port Supply Facilities and Boats and Shipping Industry Development.

His resignation came days after Udaya Gammanpila and Wimal Weerawansa were stripped of their portfolios as the Minister of Energy and Minister of Industries, respectively.

Their sacking was followed by a Cabinet reshuffle on March 03 and 04.

Accordingly, Dilum Amunugama and C.B. Ratnayake, who were serving as State Ministers, as well as MP S.B. Dissanayake were sworn in as new Cabinet Ministers. 

Meanwhile the Cabinet portfolios held by Ministers Gamini Lokuge and Pavithra Wanniarachchi were also changed.

