PUCSL announces power interruptions schedule for tomorrow

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved the Ceylon Electricity Board’s request for power interruptions tomorrow (March 09).

Accordingly, areas listed under groups A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and L will experience power cuts of 2 hours and 30 minutes between 8.00 a.m. and 6.00 p.m.

Electricity supply for the aforementioned areas will be interrupted again for a period of one hour and 15 minutes between 6.00 p.m. and 11.00 p.m.

In the meantime, areas mentioned under groups P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, and W will experience a 2-hour power interruption between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m.

These areas will experience a one-hour power cut between 5.00 p.m. and 9.00 p.m.

See all schedules below:

Demand Management Schedule-09th March 2022 by Adaderana Online on Scribd

Groups ABCDEFGHIJKL by Adaderana Online on Scribd

Groups PQRSTUVW by Adaderana Online on Scribd