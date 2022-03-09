Meeting held between President and SLFP MPs

Meeting held between President and SLFP MPs

March 8, 2022   11:22 pm

A meeting between President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Members of Parliament representing the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) was held at the Presidential Secretariat this evening (March 08).

Fifteen points forwarded by the Sri Lanka Freedom Party were taken up for discussion, the President’s Media Division said.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Ministers Basil Rajapaksa and Dinesh Gunawardena, MP Sagara Kariyawasam and Sri Lanka Freedom Party representatives former President Maithripala Sirisena, Ministers Nimal Siripala de Silva and Mahinda Amaraweera, State Ministers Duminda Dissanayake, Dayasiri Jayasekara and Lasantha Alagiyawanna, Deputy Speaker Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, MPs Angajan Ramanathan, Jagath Pushpakumara, Shantha Bandara, Sarathi Dushmantha, Shan Vijayalal de Silva, Chamara Sampath and Suren Raghavan were present at the discussion.

Speaking to the media following the meeting, former President and SLFP chairman Maithripala Sirisena said the President and Prime Minister agreed to convene an all-party conference.

All political parties representing the parliament will be invited to this conference by the end of this month, he said further.

