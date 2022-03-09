Ranjan brought to SC for second contempt of court case

Former MP Ranjan Ramanayake has been brought to the Supreme Court this morning (March 09) for the hearing of the second case filed against him over contempt of court.

The case was filed against the former Deputy Minister over Contempt of Court charges for allegedly making a controversial statement regarding the composition of the Supreme Court judge bench hearing the petitions filed against the President’s dissolution of Parliament in 2018.

In January last year, Ramanayake was convicted over another contempt of court charge and was sentenced to a prison term of four years rigorous imprisonment.