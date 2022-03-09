<
Ranjan brought to SC for second contempt of court case

Ranjan brought to SC for second contempt of court case

March 9, 2022   10:11 am

Former MP Ranjan Ramanayake has been brought to the Supreme Court this morning (March 09) for the hearing of the second case filed against him over contempt of court.

The case was filed against the former Deputy Minister over Contempt of Court charges for allegedly making a controversial statement regarding the composition of the Supreme Court judge bench hearing the petitions filed against the President’s dissolution of Parliament in 2018.

In January last year, Ramanayake was convicted over another contempt of court charge and was sentenced to a prison term of four years rigorous imprisonment.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Power interruption schedule for toda

Power interruption schedule for toda

Power interruption schedule for toda

We intend to make a great change in ICT sector - Sajith

We intend to make a great change in ICT sector - Sajith

Keheliya says protests don't always work

Keheliya says protests don't always work

CBK says the country is now economically bankrupt

CBK says the country is now economically bankrupt

Saman Ratnapriya on campaigning to enact C149 in Sri Lanka

Saman Ratnapriya on campaigning to enact C149 in Sri Lanka

Stories of fearless Sri Lankan women who triumphed in life

Stories of fearless Sri Lankan women who triumphed in life

President and PM agreed to convene all-party conference - Maithripala

President and PM agreed to convene all-party conference - Maithripala

Tissa Kuttiarachchi says Gammanpila and Wimal have no discipline

Tissa Kuttiarachchi says Gammanpila and Wimal have no discipline