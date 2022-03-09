<
Circular issued on conserving fuel and power at public institutions

March 9, 2022   10:45 am

Taking into account the ongoing crises in the country, the Ministry of Public Services, Provincial Councils and Local Government has issued a series of guidelines on conserving fuel and electricity at public institutions.

Dated March 08 (Tuesday), the relevant circular was issued by the Secretary to the Ministry, J.J. Ratnasiri.
 
Thereby, public institutions are encouraged to switch off air conditioners between 2.30 p.m. and 4.30 p.m.

Pursuant to the circular, payments made for extra fuel have also been halted.

Further, calling outstation officials to Colombo for meetings and other purposes has also been limited.

 

Circular on conserving fuel and power by Ada Derana on Scribd

 

