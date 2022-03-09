<

No intention to increase fuel prices - Energy Minister

March 9, 2022   02:49 pm

Energy Minister Gamini Lokuge says the government has no intention to increase the fuel prices even if the crude oil prices surge in the world market.

His remarks came during a media briefing held in Colombo today (March 09).

The payment for the oil tanker, which is unloading stocks in Sri Lanka today, was earlier estimated at USD 32 million, however, it has gone up to USD 52 million in comparison with the Singapore currency rates, the lawmaker said further.

A loss of Rs. 81 per gallon will be incurred as a result, he explained.

The energy minister is hopeful that the supply of electricity and fuel would be restored by next Monday or Tuesday.

Under the credit facility provided by India, approximately 7-8 cargo vessels and aircrafts carrying fuel, the minister added.

