Validity period of expiring driving licences extended

The Department of Motor Traffic has extended the validity period of expiring driving licences has been extended.

Thereby, a six-month extension has been given for driving licenses that expire on a particular date between April 01 and June 30.

In addition, the validity period of driving licenses that are expected to expire between July 01 and September 30 has been extended by three months.

Meanwhile, temporary driving licence holders will be issued a new document with a validity period of one year.

Reportedly, the above decisions were reached after taking into account the ongoing US dollar crisis in the country and the issues encountered in printing driving licences.