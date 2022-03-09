Sri Lanka limits import of 367 non-essential items

A Gazette Extraordinary has been issued by the Department of Import and Export Control limiting the import of 367 non-essential goods into Sri Lanka unless with a valid licence.

Thereby, the Imports and Exports Control Regulation No 05 of 2022; Imposing requirement of Import Control License (ICL) on selected items comes into effect at midnight today (March 09).

The relevant gazette notification was issued by Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa.

The regulations prescribed in the communiqué are only applicable to the importation of goods, which have the date of Bill of Lading/Airway Bill on or after March 10.

Licence to import the specified non-essential items will be issued subject to the recommendation of the Secretary to the Finance Ministry.

Any importers who wish to import the specified goods are thereby required to be in possession of a valid licence issued by the Controller-General of Imports and Exports Control, prior to the date of the Bill of Lading/Airway Bill of such importation.

License Gazette 2022 March 12 Final by Ada Derana on Scribd