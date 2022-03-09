<
Personal Data Protection Bill passed with amendments

Personal Data Protection Bill passed with amendments

March 9, 2022   06:00 pm

Personal Data Protection Bill was passed in parliament today (March 09) with amendments.

It was tabled by Minister of Justice Ali Sabry.

The Personal Data Protection Bill intends to provide for the Regulation of Processing of Personal Data; to identify and strengthen the Rights of Data Subjects in relation to the protection of Personal Data; to provide for the designation of the Data Protection Authority; and to provide for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

Accordingly, the second reading of the Personal Data Protection Bill was taken up for debate during today’s parliamentary sitting.

The Ministerial Consultative Committee on Technology which met yesterday had agreed to present the relevant Bill to the parliament for the second reading.

The meeting of the said committee was chaired by Namal Rajapaksa, Minister of Youth & Sports, Minister of Development Co-ordination and Monitoring and State Minister of Digital Technology and Enterprise Development.

This Ministerial Consultative Committee is headed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

State Ministers Prasanna Ranaweera, Janaka Wakkumbura, Thenuka Vidanagamage and Members of Parliament Mayantha Dissanayake, Yadamini Gunawardena, A. Aravindh Kumar, Dr. Thilak Rajapakshe, Nipuna Ranawaka, D. Weerasingha were present at this meeting.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

No intention to increase fuel prices - Energy Minister

No intention to increase fuel prices - Energy Minister

Rolling power interruption schedule for today

Rolling power interruption schedule for today

Sri Lanka Army's International Womens Day celebrations...

Sri Lanka Army's International Womens Day celebrations...

Villagers in South afflicted by increasing peacock population

Villagers in South afflicted by increasing peacock population

Woman from Deiyandara single-handedly runs funeral parlour

Woman from Deiyandara single-handedly runs funeral parlour

Switch off unnecessary lights at parliament complex - Speaker

Switch off unnecessary lights at parliament complex - Speaker

There'll be no room for paddy mafia, Agri. Minister assures

There'll be no room for paddy mafia, Agri. Minister assures