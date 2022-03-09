Personal Data Protection Bill passed with amendments

Personal Data Protection Bill was passed in parliament today (March 09) with amendments.

It was tabled by Minister of Justice Ali Sabry.

The Personal Data Protection Bill intends to provide for the Regulation of Processing of Personal Data; to identify and strengthen the Rights of Data Subjects in relation to the protection of Personal Data; to provide for the designation of the Data Protection Authority; and to provide for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

Accordingly, the second reading of the Personal Data Protection Bill was taken up for debate during today’s parliamentary sitting.

The Ministerial Consultative Committee on Technology which met yesterday had agreed to present the relevant Bill to the parliament for the second reading.

The meeting of the said committee was chaired by Namal Rajapaksa, Minister of Youth & Sports, Minister of Development Co-ordination and Monitoring and State Minister of Digital Technology and Enterprise Development.

This Ministerial Consultative Committee is headed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

State Ministers Prasanna Ranaweera, Janaka Wakkumbura, Thenuka Vidanagamage and Members of Parliament Mayantha Dissanayake, Yadamini Gunawardena, A. Aravindh Kumar, Dr. Thilak Rajapakshe, Nipuna Ranawaka, D. Weerasingha were present at this meeting.