Man who hacked a schoolgirl to death with an axe surrenders

The perpetrator who hacked a teenage girl to death with an axe in the area of Hali-Ela has surrendered to the police today.

The suspect in question, aged 33 years, was subsequently placed under arrest, the Hali-Ela Police said.

An 18-year-old girl who was returning home from school had been mercilessly hacked to death in broad daylight yesterday (March 08).

She was identified as a resident of Uduwarawatta area in Hali-Ela.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect had murdered the victim over a romantic relationship that ended some time ago.

According to reports, the suspect had forcefully attempted multiple times to convince her to restart the relationship, however, she had rejected his coercions.