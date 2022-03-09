<
Govt announces new incentive for migrant worker remittance

March 9, 2022   07:30 pm

The Ministry of Finance has decided to provide a special incentive allowance for Sri Lankan migrant worker remittance, in view of the upcoming Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Finance has decided to pay an incentive of Rs. 20 for every US dollar sent to Sri Lanka by migrant workers.

The Finance Ministry said in a statement that the decision was taken in light of the upcoming Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

The announcement further states that this will not only provide security for foreign workers but also higher benefits for their remittances.

 

