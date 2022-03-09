<
Power cut schedule for tomorrow

March 9, 2022   09:24 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says it has approved the request of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) for power cuts tomorrow (March 10).

Accordingly, power cuts lasting 01 hour will be imposed in the areas under Groups P, Q, R, S, T, U, V and W in the schedule between 5.00 p.m. and 9.00 p.m.

Meanwhile the areas under the Groups A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and L will experience power cuts of 02 hours and 30 minutes between 8.00 a.m. and 6.00 p.m. and also another 01 hour and 15 minutes between 6.00 p.m. and 11.00 p.m. 

See full power cut schedule below: 

 

Power Interruption Schedule Full (10-03-2022) by Adaderana Online on Scribd

