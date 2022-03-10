Selling rate of US dollar jumps to Rs. 260 at several banks

Several leading private commercial banks have today declared their selling rate for the US Dollar as Rs. 260 and the buying rate as around Rs. 250 per USD, in the wake of the central bank’s decision to float the currency.

On Monday (07), the Central Bank of Sri Lanka announced that greater flexibility has been allowed in the exchange rate with immediate effect.

However, the central bank had said it is of the view that the rate will not exceed Rs. 230 per USD.

The bank also indicated that it would continue to closely monitor the emerging macroeconomic and financial market developments, both globally and domestically, and would stand ready to take further measures as appropriate, with the aim of achieving stability in the fronts of inflation, the external sector, the financial sector, and real economic activity.