Lohan Ratwatte gets new State Minister post

March 10, 2022   12:08 pm

Lohan Ratwatte has been sworn in as the State Minister of Warehouse Facilities, Container Yards, Port Supply Facilities and Boats & Shipping Industry Development. 

He was sworn in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (10).

Secretary to the President Gamini Senarath was also present, the President’s Media Division said.

Ratwatte currently serves as the State Minister of Gem & Jewellery Related Industries while he had previously served as the State Minister of Prison Management and Prisoners’ Rehabilitation, before resigning from the position amidst controversy.  

