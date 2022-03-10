<
ASPI posts biggest single-day gain in history

March 10, 2022   04:10 pm

The All Share Price Index of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) today recorded the highest single day points gain in its history. 

The ASPI increased 692.35 points from the previous day to close at 10,856.07 points today (March 10).

Meanwhile the S&P SL20 index has gained 325.32 points (9.46%) from the previous day to close at 3,763.57 points. 

More than 121.8 million shares were traded overall within the day and the market turnover is recorded as Rs. 3.57 billion.

 

