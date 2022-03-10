Train derails near Polgahawela station

A train has reportedly derailed near the Polgahwela railway station on the main line.

According to the Railway Control Room, a train en route to Colombo from Batticaloa has derailed between Alawwa and Polgahawela stations.

The incident has also reportedly caused damage to the railway track. Therefore one of two parallel tracks at the location has been closed for repairs.

The derailment has caused delays in train services on the main line towards Colombo, the railway department said.