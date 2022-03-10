<
Train derails near Polgahawela station

Train derails near Polgahawela station

March 10, 2022   05:16 pm

A train has reportedly derailed near the Polgahwela railway station on the main line.

According to the Railway Control Room, a train en route to Colombo from Batticaloa has derailed between Alawwa and Polgahawela stations.

The incident has also reportedly caused damage to the railway track. Therefore one of two parallel tracks at the location has been closed for repairs. 

The derailment has caused delays in train services on the main line towards Colombo, the railway department said. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Power cuts of nearly four hours to be imposed today

Power cuts of nearly four hours to be imposed today

Energy Ministry Secretary explains reasons for Sri Lanka's fuel crisis

Energy Ministry Secretary explains reasons for Sri Lanka's fuel crisis

Sri Lankas oldest person passes away

Sri Lankas oldest person passes away

'Is this not bankruptcy?'  Harsha makes strong statement

'Is this not bankruptcy?'  Harsha makes strong statement

Opposition accuses Finance Minister of avoiding Parliament amidst crisis

Opposition accuses Finance Minister of avoiding Parliament amidst crisis

People are in a state of starvation today  P. Harrison

People are in a state of starvation today  P. Harrison

New Fortress to proceed with LNG and power projects in Sri Lanka

New Fortress to proceed with LNG and power projects in Sri Lanka