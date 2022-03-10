Power cuts to continue tomorrow as well

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved the Ceylon Electricity Board’s request for scheduled power cuts tomorrow (March 11).

Accordingly, the electricity regulator said that the areas under groups P, Q, R, S, T, U, V & W in the schedule will experience rolling power cuts lasting one hour between 5.00 p.m. and 9.00 p.m.

Meanwhile in the areas under groups A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K & L power cuts of two and a half hours will be imposed between 8.00 a.m. and 6.00 p.m. and for one hour and 15 minutes between 6.00 p.m. and 11.00 p.m.