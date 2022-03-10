2020 O/L exam: notice on re-correction of results for subjects with practical tests

The Department of Examinations says that applications for re-correction of 2020 G.C.E. Ordinary Level subjects with practical tests can be made online from today (March 10) until March 18, 2022.

The Commissioner General of Examinations L.M.D. Dharmasena said that applications for the re-scrutiny of results for the practical tests of the exam will only be accepted via the online method.

He added that the applications can be submitted through the official website of the Examinations Department (doenets.lk) or the website onlineexams.gov.lk or the official mobile application of the department (DoE).

Applicants are requested to read the technical instructions and common instructions and to watch the instruction video available on the above-mentioned websites, before filling the application.