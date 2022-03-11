Verdict on passport case against Shashi Weerawansa postponed

The verdict on the case filed against former Minister Wimal Weerawansa’s wife on charges of submitting forged documents to obtain a diplomatic passport will be delivered on the 6th of May, the Colombo Magistrate’s Court announced today.

When the case was taken up by Colombo Additional Magistrate Chandima Liyanage this morning, the accused, Shashi Weerawansa appeared before the court.

The verdict of the lawsuit was slated to be delivered today.

The case had been filed by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) against Shashi Weerawansa for allegedly producing forged documents to obtain a diplomatic passport during the administration of the Government of Good Governance, in violation of the Immigration and Emigration Act.