NMRA approves 29% price increase for medicinal drugs

March 11, 2022   04:06 pm

The prices of medicinal drugs in Sri Lanka will be increased by 29 per cent, says State Minister Prof. Channa Jayasumana.

Approval for the price hike was given by the Price Control Committee of the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA).

The lawmaker’s remarks came during the parliamentary session today (March 11).

Yesterday, the State Ministry of Production, Supply, and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals granted permission to medicinal drug importers for a reasonable price increase, due to the increase in the exchange rates.

The permission was given after the representatives of the Sri Lanka Chamber of the Pharmaceutical Industry (SLCPI) had met with Prof. Channa Jayasumana and NMRA officials for a discussion pertaining to the import of pharmaceutical drugs.

Prof. Channa Jayasumana had previously stated that the prices of medicinal drugs would have to be revised based on the recent devaluation of Sri Lankan rupee against US dollar.

