Litro issues update on LP gas distribution in the country

Litro Gas Lanka Ltd. says a total of 120,000 cylinders of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) were filled and distributed so far today at its storage terminal in Kerawalapitiya.

The process will continue for the next few days to ease the shortage in the local market, the company said further.

Earlier today, the Litro Gas chairman stated that issues pertaining to the opening of letters of credit and payment for liquefied petroleum (LP) gas were sorted out.

Accordingly, unloading, filling and distribution from the company’s storage terminal in Kerawalapitiya had commenced.

The two LP gas companies in Sri Lanka, Litro Gas and LAUGFS have been encountering issues in supplying the products as the banks were not allowing them to open letters of credit due to the ongoing US dollar shortage.

They also warned of a looming shortage in liquefied petroleum gas in the country as the stocks were expected to run out.

In many areas including Colombo, a number of restaurants and bakeries were compelled to remain closed for several days due to the shortage of LP gas in the market. Meanwhile, some restaurants had resorted to cooking using firewood.

However, on March 08, Litro Gas said a consignment of 2,500 metric tonnes of domestic liquefied petroleum gas was being unloaded from a ship to the storage terminal in Kerawalapitiya. Litro Gas also stated that two other ships carrying LP gas have entered the Sri Lankan maritime border.