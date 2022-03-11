Power cuts scheduled for weekend

March 11, 2022   06:44 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved the Ceylon Electricity Board’s request for power interruptions for this weekend (March 12 and 13).

Thereby, the areas listed under groups P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, and W will experience one-hour power cuts between 10.00 a.m. and 2.00 p.m. on Saturday.

The aforementioned areas will again experience power outages of one hour and 15 minutes between 4.30 p.m. and 9.30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the electricity supply for the areas mentioned under groups A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, and L will be interrupted for a period of two hours and 30 minutes between 8.00 a.m. and 6.00 p.m. These areas will experience night time power cuts for one hour and 15 minutes between 6.00 p.m. and 11.00 p.m.

On Sunday, the one-hour power interruptions between 5.00 p.m. and 9.00 p.m. are expected in areas in groups P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, and W.

The areas listed under groups A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and will experience two-hour power cuts between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m. and one-hour and 15 minutes power cuts between 5.00 p.m. and 10.00 p.m.

