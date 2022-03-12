CPC announces fuel price hike

March 12, 2022   12:00 am

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has increased retail fuel prices per litre with effect from midnight on Friday (March 11).

The move came after Lanka IOC announced a price hike on Thursday.

Accordingly, the price of 92 Octane Petrol was increased by Rs. 77 per litre while the price of 95 Octane Petrol went up by Rs. 76.

Meanwhile, the price of Auto Diesel was raised by Rs. 55 per litre, and Super Diesel by Rs. 95 per litre.

The revised prices are as follows:

92 Octane Petrol – Rs. 254
95 Octane Petrol – Rs. 283
Auto Diesel – Rs. 176
Super Diesel – Rs. 254

