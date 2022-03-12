Four provinces to receive downpours of about 100 mm

March 12, 2022   07:23 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur over most places over the Island after 2.00 p.m., says the Department of Meteorology.

A few showers will occur in the Eastern and Uva provinces during the morning as well.

Heavy showers of about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Central, Southern, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces. Meanwhile, fairly heavy showers above 50 mm will be experienced in some places elsewhere.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Several spells of showers will occur over the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Pottuvil via Batticaloa. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Chilaw via Puttalam and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Chilaw via Puttalam and from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be fairly rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

