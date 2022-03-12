Essential food item prices to be increased further?

The prices of essential food items are expected to increase in the upcoming festive season, the Essential Food Commodities Importers & Traders Association says.

They pointed out that in the face of the country’s foreign exchange crisis, there is an issue with regard to the way the prices of imported goods are determined.

The association is hopeful that an agreement on determining the prices of food items could be reached in the coming week.

Meanwhile, the prices of a loaf of bread, packet of rice and curry, a cup of plain tea, and bakery products have been increased with effect from today (March 12).

On Friday, the Bakery Owners’ Association announced a price hike of Rs. 30.00 for a loaf of bread. The move came shortly after the Serendib Flour Mills (Pvt.) Ltd. raised the price of wheat flour by Rs. 35.00 per kilogram.

It reported that the prices of other bakery products are also expected to be increased by Rs. 20 or Rs. 30 in line with the wheat flour price hike.