Over 100 judicial officers receive transfers

Over 100 judicial officers receive transfers

March 13, 2022   09:07 am

The Judicial Service Commission has decided to transfer a total of 118 judicial officers, including judges and magistrates.

According to reports, these judicial officers are being reposted under the annual transfer process.

They are allowed to submit appeals pertaining to the transfers they were given before the 18th of March as the transfers are expected to be effective from the 04th of April.

Under this year’s annual transfer process, magistrates, district judges and additional district judges attached to a number of major courts across the island including the Colombo Magistrate’s Court have been repositioned.

In addition, 27 trainee judicial officers have also been appointed as magistrates, district judges and additional district judges, the Judicial Service Commission said further.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka, India ink joint venture agreement for solar power plant in Sampur (English)

Sri Lanka, India ink joint venture agreement for solar power plant in Sampur (English)

Sri Lanka, India ink joint venture agreement for solar power plant in Sampur (English)

CPC announces fuel price hike (English)

CPC announces fuel price hike (English)

New rules for repatriation of export proceeds into Sri Lanka (English)

New rules for repatriation of export proceeds into Sri Lanka (English)

Did Sri Lanka receive compensation for MT New Diamond oil spill? (English)

Did Sri Lanka receive compensation for MT New Diamond oil spill? (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.03.12

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.03.12

Dialog, Manusath Derana continue efforts to expand mobile coverage in rural areas

Dialog, Manusath Derana continue efforts to expand mobile coverage in rural areas

Did Sri Lanka receive compensation for MT New Diamond oil spill?

Did Sri Lanka receive compensation for MT New Diamond oil spill?

Power interruption while Anura Kumara addresses an event

Power interruption while Anura Kumara addresses an event