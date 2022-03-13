Over 100 judicial officers receive transfers

The Judicial Service Commission has decided to transfer a total of 118 judicial officers, including judges and magistrates.

According to reports, these judicial officers are being reposted under the annual transfer process.

They are allowed to submit appeals pertaining to the transfers they were given before the 18th of March as the transfers are expected to be effective from the 04th of April.

Under this year’s annual transfer process, magistrates, district judges and additional district judges attached to a number of major courts across the island including the Colombo Magistrate’s Court have been repositioned.

In addition, 27 trainee judicial officers have also been appointed as magistrates, district judges and additional district judges, the Judicial Service Commission said further.