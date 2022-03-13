Discussion between Transport Minister and bus owners today

Discussion between Transport Minister and bus owners today

March 13, 2022   01:27 pm

Private bus owners’ associations are holding a discussion with Transport Minister Dilum Amunugama and the ministerial officials today (March 13) with regard to the issues faced by them in the face of the hefty increase in fuel prices.

The meeting commenced at 11.00 a.m. today at the Transport Ministry.

Lanka IOC and Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC), citing the significant depreciation of the Sri Lankan rupee against the US dollar, announced record fuel price hikes earlier this week.

Thereby, the bus owners called for a diesel subsidy or an increase in bus fares as a solution. They noted that the minimum bus far need to be raised to Rs. 30 and the remaining charges by 25% - 30% if a fuel subsidy is not provided.

The Transport Minister stated that attention would be paid to providing a fuel subsidy without increasing bus fares.

It is also reported that a discussion was held between the Transport Minister and Finance Minister last night on the matter.

Meanwhile, All Ceylon Private Bus Workers Association’s secretary said they would withdraw from operations from midnight today, in protest of the fuel price hike.

