All students to return to school from tomorrow

March 13, 2022   01:47 pm

All students of government and government-approved schools will be allowed to attend in-person lessons from tomorrow (March 14) as per usual.

A circular in this regard was issued by the Secretary to the Ministry of Education Prof. Kapila Prera earlier this week, giving necessary instructions to the authorities.

Previously, the in-person lessons in schools were conducted based on the number of students per class due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, a new circular was issued by the Education Ministry noting that all students should be summoned to schools as per usual from tomorrow.

The communiqué also stated that, if an issue with regard to the functioning of schools arises owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, it is possible to take necessary actions with the approval of the zonal director of education.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner-General of Examinations stated that the results of Grade 5 Scholarship Examination would be released within the course of the day.

