Transport charges for containers increased from today

The Container Transporters’ Association has decided to increase transport charges by 60 per cent from midnight today (March 11).

The move comes after the fuel price hike announced by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) and Lanka IOC earlier this week.

On March 10, Lanka IOC raised the fuel prices. Thereby, the retail selling price of diesel was increased by Rs. 75 per litre and petrol by Rs. 50 per litre.

The following day, the CPC increased also announced a hike in its fuel rates.

Accordingly, the price of 92 Octane Petrol went up by Rs. 77 per litre with the new price declared as Rs. 254. The price of 95 Octane Petrol was hiked by Rs. 76, from Rs. 207 to Rs. 283.

Auto Diesel prices went up by Rs. 55 while Super Diesel was increased by Rs. 95. The revised prices are Rs. 176 per litre of Auto Diesel and Rs. 254 per litre of Super Diesel.